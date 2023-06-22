Hit-and-run victim recounts being flipped, injured by car before White Sox game

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man hit by a driver outside the White Sox game on Tuesday night is speaking out after he was flipped upside down into the sunroof of that car.

CBS 2's Chris Tye also learned more about the man police said just kept going.

"What I don't know is, were my feet hanging out? That part I don't remember but I do remember being upside down in the car," said Chuck Janczy.

His feet were hanging out of the sunroof of a car that hit him on Tuesday night outside of Guaranteed Rate Field and then kept driving, until police forced him to crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

When CBS 2 spoke to Janczy over the phone after his release from the hospital, he said some inside the car facing in the backseat, upside down, asked him how he was doing.

"One person asked me a couple times if I was OK," Janczy recalled.

Janczy has seven cracked ribs from impact and some questions about how he got there.

"I don't know if I flipped into the air," he said. "I really don't remember how I ended up in the position that I was in."

The man police said was behind the wheel, Condelarious Garcia, 20, of Chicago, is being held on $200,000 bond for eight felony counts including aggravated reckless driving.

In court on Thursday, it was revealed Garcia has never been issued an Illinois driver's license. He has no criminal background but has two tickets for driving without insurance, and four years ago failed to appear for charges of fleeing and attempting to elude officers.

CBS 2 also learned the person hit just before Janczy, known as victim 3, remains "unresponsive" with a traumatic brain injury.

Tye: "How are you feeling?"

Janczy: "Considering all the things that could have happened, I made it out pretty well."