$1,000 reward offered for identifying driver wanted into hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old in Gage Park

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for the identification of a driver wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old man in Gage Park in August.

Police said, on August 9 around 3:30 a.m., the victim was crossing the street at the intersection of 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue when a gray SUV ran a red light and hit him.

Surveillance video shows the victim seemed to stop for a second before he was hit, then kept walking before the SUV hit him and took off.

The driver didn't stop to help the victim, who was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiners identified the victim as 22-year-old Jermaine Martin.

No arrests have been made.

Anonymous tips can be made to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or online.