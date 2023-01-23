Semi-truck driver critically injured in hit-and-run crash near O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A semi truck driver was seriously hurt overnight in a hit-and-run crash on Irving Park Road near O'Hare Airport.

Police said the around 9:30 p.m., the 25-year-old man exited his vehicle in attempt to get a better look at his broken down semi-truck. That's when he was hit by the car in the 10700 block of West Irving Park Road.

The victim is in critical condition with trauma to his body.

The car left the scene and no arrests have been made.