Hit-and-run: Chicago Police release image of car that fatally struck 26-year-old James Thompson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Investigators say they now have an image of the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Now police have issued a new community alert with pictures from cameras they believe captured the car involved.

The victim, 26-year-old James Thompson was simply crossing the street when he was hit. He was walking near Green Street and Washington Boulevard around 1 a.m. Witnesses say the driver stopped for about 30 seconds before speeding off. Thompson later died from his injuries.

Chicago Police nwo say the person driving the car, a four door black Mercedes Benz, is responsible. It was caught on nearby surveillance cameras and described by witnesses as the car that hit Thompson and continued eastbound on Washington Boulevard. Police say the car has possible front end damage and could be missing the passenger side-view mirror.

Thomspon's old neighbor says his friends and family are devastated by his tragic death and added that Thompson was a bright light to the world.

The driver is now wanted for leaving the scene of a fatal traffic crash. Police say they are looking through any other possible camera footage as their investigation continues.