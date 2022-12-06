Tree that predates founding of Chicago soon to come down at Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was some sad news Monday from the Lincoln Park Zoo – as a tree that predates the founding of the city of Chicago will need to be cut down.

The bur oak tree near the white-cheeked gibbon habitat at the zoo is between 250 and 300 years old. Chicago was incorporated as a city only 185 years ago in 1837.

The tree is not diseased, and the zoo and efforts to keep it that way have been in progress for years. Still, the zoo said, the tree is nearing the end of its natural life.

Thus, the zoo will be removing the tree in the spring of 2023.

"The center of the zoo was built around these historic oak trees and it is bittersweet the nearly 300-year-old tree has come to the natural end of its life," Katrina Quint, Lincoln Park Zoo's director of horticulture, said in a news release. "The zoo is dedicated to protecting Lincoln Park Zoo's natural environment and tree canopy to ensure all guests have a healthy, vibrant natural landscape to enjoy for generations to come."

The bur oak tree has broad-spreading branches and a thick bark that could tolerate prairie fires, the zoo said. Its large acorns have a fringed burry cap, and its height spans about 70 feet, the zoo said. The tree is home to many insects, birds, and squirrels.

Guests can still come see the piece of living history until it is removed.