Hinsdale Police hunt for robbery suspect from Addison

By John Dodge

(CBS) -- The Hinsdale Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery in Addison. 

One suspect is in custody, but another is still at large near Oak and Fuller as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Video from Chopper 2 showed about a dozen officers with police dogs searching the area around the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and Ogden at 2:30 p.m. 

The robbery happened around 1 p.m. near 1600 West Lake Street in Addison. The suspects' vehicle was located in a neighborhood near Ogden and I-294, where one person was arrested. 

The search for the second person continues in the area. 

The ramp to I-294/Indiana was closed for the investigation. 

Residents should avoid the area.

