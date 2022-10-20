Hillcrest High School students create chalk mural outside Advocate South Suburban Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of south suburban students is using its talents to try to help people heal.

The Hillcrest High School art club was outside Advocate South Suburban Hospital Wednesday.

They are using chalk to create murals and encouraging messages for patients inside.

"Just any random person coming here and seeing this art and having a smile on their face, that just means that they're more calm going into this than they were before," said student Symone Herrera.

"Just seeing a couple come out I could tell that they were excited to see the colorful images on the concrete," said artist Jamilah Adebesin Mason.

The new artwork has a focus on breast cancer awareness month with a fall theme.