After mild Tuesday, coldest weather of the season arriving in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Recent mild weather is getting cut short by a strong cold front moving in from the west Tuesday evening, set to bring several days of the coldest air of the season thus far.
Temperatures hover in the 40s all day Wednesday with gusty winds, light rain showers early, then some clearing midday. Light rain returns for some areas Wednesday evening, and as temperatures continue to cool, rain may mix with light sleet or snow flurries. No accumulation is expected Wednesday evening.
A heavier band of precipitation -- falling predominantly as snow -- moves in from the north mid-morning Thursday. Widespread wet snowflakes are expected across the area Thursday afternoon. A brief transition back to rain is possible early Thursday evening as precipitation shuts off.
While temperatures will be cold enough to support snow on Thursday, they will likely remain too warm for any roadway problems. Away from the lake, many areas may see up to 1 inch of wet, slushy snow on grassy surfaces. Parts of northwest Indiana may see 1-2 inches. Lakeside communities will see a dusting at most, kept at bay by record-warm lake temperatures.
Cold, breezy weather sticks around Friday and Saturday, then temperatures warm a bit Sunday.
What to expect Tuesday night
Increasing clouds. Cooler breeze. Low: 43
Morning rain showers Wednesday
Late-day sprinkles and flurries. Windy and cold. High: 46
Snow likely Thursday
Widespread wet flakes. High: 39