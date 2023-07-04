Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering honors victims of July 4th shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering realizes the healing process has no timeline, but she wants people to continue to lean on each other.

"This doesn't end today. This is not just next year. This is lifetimes of impact. And so we as a community are going to be there for each other," Rotering said. "As we go forward, we'll never forget the seven precious people we lost for no reason, other than hate. That we reflect on who we are and our strength as a community. And we give our children back the opportunity to celebrate a very special holiday."

For added comfort and encouragement, therapy dogs and medical teams will be there throughout the day to help if needed.