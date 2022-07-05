Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property.

"I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that got injured and hurt."

When asked if he knew if his nephew possessed a weapon, the uncle said he had "no idea." Police have said the suspect used a high-powered rifle.

The uncle also said he saw no clues that would have lead him to suspect his nephew was planning such an act. He said he had no idea of any of the content his nephew posted online and had no idea his nephew was going to the parade.

"There was no indication at all," he said. "There was no indication that I've seen at all that would lead up to this."

Crimo added the last time he saw his nephew was on Sunday, but that they didn't talk beyond saying "Hi" to one another. Though he added the suspect did sleep at the apartment the night before the shooting.

After police had the street around the house blocked off for several hours, Crimo arrived in a car to the home around 8 p.m. on Monday and was stopped by police and was interviewed. He was allowed to enter the house.

"I am so sorry, from the bottom of my heart and I'm very heartbroken," he said.

The suspect was taken into custody after he was stopped in a vehicle near Westleigh Road and U.S. 41.