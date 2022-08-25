Highland Park gelato shop offering free scoops to students Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Highland Park business caught in the middle of the 4th of July parade tragedy is handing out treats to help students continue to heal as they head back to school on Thursday.

Sweet Home Gelato, located in downtown Highland Park where the mass shooting happened, is giving one free small scoop to all students, ages 16 and under.

Owner, Janice Bruksch, told CBS 2 she's still shaken by her shop's surveillance video, showing the frantic crowd as the bullets were flying.

"It made me wish we were open so that people could've had shelter," She said. "But that was very difficult to watch, our neighbors in the community that support us just rocked, devastated."

Bruksch wants to bring a sense a normalcy during the process of healing for Highland Park



"I'm hoping that it kind of brings back our small hometown all-American community to embrace each other and give each other smiles," She said. "You can't not smile when you're eating gelato, free gelato, especially free gelato. So, I'm hoping everybody just gets to kinda be together."

You can get the free gelato from noon to 9 p.m. at 617 Central Avenue in downtown Highland Park.