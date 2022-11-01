Watch CBS News
/ CBS Chicago

Man charged in Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The man charged in the Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting is expected back in court.

He is accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others. He is charged with more than 100 counts of murder, attempted murder and more.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to every charge in August and is being held without bond.

If convicted, he will face a mandatory life sentence.

