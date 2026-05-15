High-speed police chase ends with airborne crash in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

A driver went airborne during a high-speed police chase in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, after fleeing a traffic stop.

The Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office posted video of the pursuit, which happened the morning of May 9, when a man with a felony warrant in Kenosha County fled from a traffic stop, according to CBS affiliate WFRV-TV.

In the video, the you can see the car as it speeds off the freeway, skids off the road into a ditch and then flies into the air.

The 44-year-old driver from Milwaukee then gets out of the car and takes off on foot. Officers eventually catch up to him and arrest him.

No one was hurt in pursuit or crash The suspect was charged with fleeing and eluding officers, resisting or obstructing officers, felony bail jumping and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, WFRV-TV reported.