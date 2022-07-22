1 dead, 3 others injured in high-speed crash in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Edgewater Friday morning.

Police said around 2 a.m., a black sedan, occupied by three men, was traveling northbound, in the 5700 block of North Broadway, when it struck a Toyota Rav 4 traveling westbound on Hollywood.

The sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed causing the crash at the intersection, according to police.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition and was then placed into custody.

The second man in the sedan suffered minor injuries and was transported to St. Francis in good condition.

A third man in the sedan suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with unknown injuries and condition.

Three parked unoccupied vehicles were also struck in the crash, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Citations and charges are pending.

Area Three detectives are investigating.