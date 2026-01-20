Watch CBS News
Students at 2 Chicago suburban high schools plan walkouts to protest ICE

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

Students at two high schools in Chicago's suburbs planned to walk out of classes on Tuesday afternoon to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Garden Club at Oak Park and River Forest High School will lead a walkout at 2 p.m.

The students plan to speak about the impacts the Trump administration's immigration policies have had on their families and community.

Then they will go to Congressman Danny Davis' office to demand he take stronger action to oppose mass deportations and defund ICE.

There will be a similar walkout at Wheaton Warrenville South High School.

Students there also plan to walk out at 2 p.m., to call on school administrators and the school board of Community Unit School District 200 to have formal plans to protect students, staff, and community members from federal immigration agents.

