High-end cars participating in 2026 Hot Rod Power Tour stolen, damaged in Joliet hotel parking lot

Multiple high-end cars participating in the 2026 Hot Rod Power Tour were damaged, and some were stolen from a hotel parking lot in Joliet, Illinois, early Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to the hotel's parking lot at 1471 Rock Creek Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and found multiple damaged cars.

Police confirmed three Chevrolet Corvettes and one Chevrolet Camaro had been stolen from the parking lot.

Police said a Chevrolet SS, a Dodge Challenger, and an additional Chevrolet Camaro were found damaged in the parking lot. A Dodge Charger was also found damaged in the nearby parking lot of a Comfort Inn.

Police said the damage in both parking lots is believed to be connected.

One of the stolen Chevrolet Corvettes was later recovered after a crash in Dolton, Illinois, police said.

Police said the cars involved were participating in the 2026 Hot Rod Power Tour.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with video footage or additional information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force at 815-724-4677