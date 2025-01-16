Parents of slain Israeli-American hostage with Chicago ties say they endorse cease-fire agreement

CHICAGO (CBS) — With approval appearing to be delayed in the landmark deal between Israel and Hamas, the family of a hostage, killed in captivity, with Chicago ties, continues to push for a cease-fire in Gaza and a hostage release.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was among the Nova music festival attendees in southern Israel on Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked. Hamas killed some 1,200 people, and took more than 250 people hostage. Goldberg-Polin was killed in Gaza in September 2024 after almost a year in captivity.

Hersh's parents, Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, became known for wearing masking tape marking the number of days since the hostages were taken. Rachel Goldberg-Polin was named to Time Magazine's 2024 list of the 100 most influential people for her advocacy.

Months after the murder of their son, the couple spoke with CBS News Chicago on Thursday about the cease-fire deal announced on Wednesday.

"Today we are embracing and celebrating the prospect of getting out the remaining 98 hostages," Jon Polin said. "We are not embracing that this is the end, we are embracing that this could be the beginning of the end."

Jon Polin said it is important leaders on both sides see the deal through "to completion."

"Today is day 468 that we are still waiting for these human beings who are from 23 different nations still, and they are Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, and Hindus, and they are still being held hostage," Rachel Goldberg-Polin said. "That is what we must all be shooting for, and we have to recognize that this will bring tremendous, desperately needed respite and calm to the innocent Gazans who have been suffering also for 468 days."

Jon Polin acknowledged this deal was on the table in May 2024 and was not accepted. Hersh Goldberg-Polin's name was on the list of hostages who could have been released under the deal.

"We ended up losing many lives along the way, including our beloved son, Hirsch, who, as I said, was executed 140 days ago with five other captives after surviving for 328 days, most of it in an airless, dark tunnel," Jon Polin said. "More people could have been saved had this deal been closed and executed when it was first put on the table."

The couple say they are pushing leaders to do "everything" in their power to complete this deal.

"We saw footage last night from both Gaza and from Israel, of people in both places celebrating on the street after the announcement of a deal. The people of the region want something better. Deserve something better. We need our leaders to be in sync with the desires of the people and to make sure that this happens," Jon Polin said.

The couple released the following statement on the cease-fire deal on Wednesday:

"We welcome today's announcement of a hostage and cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar. This is an opportunity to bring home 98 cherished hostages who have been held in captivity for far too long, the living to begin a challenging physical and mental rehabilitation process and the deceased for respectful and proper burial. All of Israel needs to begin a national healing process that can only truly start when all the hostages have been brought home. We view this agreement as only the beginning of the end, not the end itself. It is imperative that this process is completed and all 98 hostages are returned to their families. It is also time for the innocent civilians of Gaza to be relieved of the suffering they have endured since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7th, 2023. They also need to begin the recovery process. Our beloved son Hersh and so many other innocent civilians should have been saved long ago by a deal like this one, especially since the framework for today's deal has been in place since May 2024. We will struggle with that failure for the rest of our lives. But today we celebrate the impending reunifications of the 98 remaining hostages with their loved ones with whom we have been tirelessly advocating and so many of whom have become like family to us during this 467 day struggle."