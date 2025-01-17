Parents of slain Israeli-American hostage with Chicago ties say they endorse ceasefire agreement Hersh Goldberg-Polin was among the Nova Music Festival attendees in southern Israel on Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked. Months after the murder of their son, his parents say it is important leaders on both sides see the deal through "to completion." "Today we are embracing and celebrating the prospect of getting out the remaining 98 hostages," Jon Polin said. "We are not embracing that this is the end, we are embracing that this could be the beginning of the end."