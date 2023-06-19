Helicopter crash-lands in water in Cedar Lake, Indiana
CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (CBS) -- A helicopter crashed into Cedar Lake in Northwest Indiana Monday afternoon.
The helicopter went down just before 1:30 p.m. in the lake in Cedar Lake, Indiana.
Witnesses said the chopper was flying low before crash-landing in the water.
Chopper 2 captured video of what appears to be a blade from the helicopter submerged in water.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was inside the helicopter when it went down – or if anyone was injured.
