More heat is directed at CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. after 4 are shot dead on Blue Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Criticism about the Chicago Transit Authority has been mounting for some time—and has spiked tremendously after four people were shot and killed on a Blue Line train on Labor Day morning.

The man at the center of the criticism is CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., calls for whose resignation made headlines back in May. At that time, several members of the City Council had concerns that Carter had not been doing enough to improve CTA conditions, ridership, and safety.

The alderpeople's disdain for Carter has been renewed in light of the murders on the Blue Line, which were discovered at the terminal on the West Side branch of the line in west suburban Forest Park.

Carter first became CTA president in 2015., He succeeded former mayoral chief of staff, Chicago Park District superintendent, and Cook County Commissioner Forrest Claypool—who was appointed as chief executive officer of Chicago Public Schools by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel and later resigned from that post amid an ethics scandal.

Before becoming CTA president, Carter served as acting chief of staff to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. Carter was also acting president of the CTA from January to April 2009—having first joined the CTA in 2000 after serving as Acting Deputy Administrator for the Federal Transit Commission,

Currently, Carter makes $375,000 a year to oversee 10,000 CTA employees and a transit system that serves millions of riders annually.

Safety while riding the rails and buses is a consistent issue for the CTA, from shootings to robberies and assaults.

CBS News Chicago reported earlier this year that CTA under Carter's leadership spent $71 million on 300 security officers in 2022. That same year, crime on the CTA system shot up 23%.

When asked about the challenges, Carter told the City Council in February that he was doing the best he could.

Multiple aldermen, including Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), have called for Carter to step down—or to be fired by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The Blue Line shooting on Monday morning that killed four people is another stain on Carter's record, Vasquez said.

Rhanni Davis, 30, of Chicago, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting. All four victims were passengers on a Blue Line train as it was headed into the Forest Park terminal when they were shot shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Police said it did not appear the shooter knew any of the victims, who all appeared to be sleeping while riding the train.

More than 30 hours after the tragedy, Carter had not yet stepped in front of the cameras to talk about it.

"I do understand that first, you want to get all the details," Vasquez said, "but I think in a time when you have a public service like this—and people have concerns about the safety and reliability of the CTA—it's incumbent to be out there fast with a response."

It should be noted that the murders did happen on Labor Day, and several city employees had the day off. Carter is expected at a news conference planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday in Forest Park, CBS News Chicago has learned.

Meantime, CTA advocates from a group called "Commuters Take Action" are also speaking out about Carter and CTA failures. They said safety can be improved by increasing service—on the grounds that more riders would mean more eyes on the system.