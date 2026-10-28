Braidwood teen marks 125th Running for Heroes mile in support of first responders

A teenager in the far southwest suburbs has been putting in the miles for a good cause.

A short run is the least he can give to recognize people who've given everything.

A mile-long run down on Main Street in Braidwood, Illinois, won't set any records, but for 17-year-old Zach Pruss, every step jogs a memory of why he runs and writes.

"I would say in terms of connecting with the family, this is probably the hardest part," he said.

From his kitchen table, he puts himself in the shoes of a family member grieving the loss of a first responder — writing letters by hand and from the heart.

He's written 124 letters and performed 124 runs, all supporting a nonprofit called Running 4 Heroes.

"We carry a flag, whether it be red line, blue line, grey line, green line, K9 flags and we carry them one mile, and the one mile is our honorary run and dedication to those who lost their lives in the line of duty."

The organization has donated over $1 million in first responder grants. Zach had been running and raising money for two and a half years.

He calls it a team effort with the support from his hometown police officers and firefighters.

"This small, beautiful, little rural community has one of 14 runners across the country. That's pretty neat," said Braidwood Police Chief Eric Allen.

"It's extremely heartwarming because I feel like first responders in general, especially police, have been so demonized over the last recent history," said firefighter and Zach's father, Ron Pruss.

Zach says that, out of all of the different things that someone can do to honor first responders, putting his body on the line is just one more way to show support for them.

Kids like Zach can run for the nonprofit until they turn 17 — meaning his 125th run in Braidwood will be his last.

It's the first time he's had support on the ground and up in the air, with a flyover courtesy of local pilots.

First responders have Zach's back as they always have since before he could walk, let alone run.

"If I was going to say one thing today, it was just how proud I am of Zachary," Ron said. "I consider him to be, you know, my hero."

One mile never held so much meaning for Zach. A run measured not in distance or by time — but in the weight of a hero's sacrifice.

Zach plans to be a youth advisor with Running 4 Heroes to help mentor new runners. He aspires to be a commercial pilot one day.

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