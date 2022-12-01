CFD responding to hazmat situation at Gage Park apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago firefighters are responding to a hazmat situation inside a two-story apartment in Gage Park Thursday morning.

Fire officials said there was a high carbon monoxide reading from an unknown source within the apartment, located in the 3000 block of West 54th Place. The levels reached over 200 ppm.

All of the occupants in the building were removed and gas in the building has been shut off.

One person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

No further information was immediately available.