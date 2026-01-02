Powder prompts hazmat response in Evanston, Chicago Avenue partially shut down

Evanston police said there is a hazmat response closing part of Chicago Avenue after a power was found at a health clinic Friday.

Police said officers and the fire department responded to an "isolated" hazmat incident at Greenwood Care medical center in the north suburb.

As a result, as of noon Chicago Avenue was closed between Dempster and Lake until further notice. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time. No further information was immediately available.