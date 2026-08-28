Nearly 200 still looking for homes amid Hawthorne Race Course backstretch evictions

Nearly 200 people are looking for homes after being evicted from the backstretch at Hawthorne Race Course.

The race course closed earlier this year after declaring bankruptcy in February. The land is reportedly being sold to a company that operates data centers.

A status report filed in bankruptcy court on Aug. 5, 2026, said about half of the 466 horses living at the race course on July 22 had been moved out, and that 308 of the 534 adults living at the track on July 20 had moved.

As of Aug. 5, 226 adults remained at the track, as well as 103 children.

The Chicago Tribute reported Friday that 122 adults and 49 kids are still living at the race course and do not yet have a new place to live.

Funding for the closed race course runs out on Aug. 31, according to court documents, and all people and horses living there must be moved out by then.