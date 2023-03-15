Hawk found after going missing, having habitat vandalized in north suburban conservation area

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (CBS) -- A hawk has been found safe after his habitat was found vandalized and he went missing in a north suburban forest preserve.

The Lake County Forest Preserve District reported the hawk was spotted Tuesday afternoon near his vandalized enclosure, and forest preserve education staff were able to recover him.

Lake County Forest Preserve District

It was not immediately clear how long he was missing from his habitat in what was reported to be the Ryerson Conservation Area in north suburban Riverwoods.

Lake County Forest Preserve director of education Nan Buckardt reported the hawk appeared to be in good condition and has already had a good meal.

"We have extra security for him and thrilled that we will be able to continue to care for him and have his assistance in teaching about the environment," Buckardt wrote.

The hawk is part of educational programming in the forest preserve and cannot be released into the wild, the forest preserve said.