Harvey police seek man wanted in sexual assaults at Chicago hospitals, medical facilities

The Harvey Police Department is searching for a man they said may be responsible for several sexual assaults. The attacks happened at different hospitals and medical facilities across Chicago.

The department said that it started at the UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial, but information has been limited.

It is unclear how long this has been happening, who the victims are, or who this man is. But police said they are investigating allegations of criminal sexual assault and abuse.

They said that while some victims may have been sexually assaulted at Ingalls, they added that there could be victims at other health care centers.

Police said they are working to identify additional victims or witnesses who may have been involved or witnessed the alleged acts.

The suspect was described as a white man with short black hair, brown eyes, and a connected mustache and beard. Police said that he is around 37 to 40 years old and likely works in health care or did in the past. They believe he may have interacted with patients and helped with medical operations.

In a statement to CBS News Chicago, the University of Chicago Medicine said, "Ingalls Memorial is aware of the ongoing investigation by the Harvey Police Department. Due to the active nature of the investigation, we are unable to provide comment at this time and will continue to cooperate with Harvey police."

Harvey police are advising anyone with information to call detectives, or they can leave an anonymous tip.