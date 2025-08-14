Harley-Davidson rider killed after crashing bike in Naperville, Illinois

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing his bike on Wednesday night in Naperville, Illinois.

Naperville police said around 10 p.m., officers, along with the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District, responded to the crash at the intersection of North Naper Boulevard and Plank Road.

Investigators said a black 2016 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob was found on the east side of the road with heavy damage. The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old man from Naperville, was also found unresponsive.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Initial investigation indicated that the victim was traveling northbound on North Naper Boulevard toward Plank Road when the motorcycle left the roadway and hit a fence.

North Naper Boulevard was closed in both directions from Plank Road to Meadow Lake Drive until 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at 630-420-6117.