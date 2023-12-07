Celebrating Hanukkah at 8 Crazy Nights on Chicago's North Side

Celebrating Hanukkah with latkes and matzo ball soup at 8 Crazy Nights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hanukkah begins Thursday night and there's a Chicago pop-up ready to celebrate.

Chicago's only Hanukkah pop-up bar 8 Crazy Nights Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville is filled with thousands of blue and white festive decorations.

"We wanted to do something a little different for the holidays and showcase an under-represented holiday time," Owner Kyle Bagley said.

The pop-up features themed drinks, including a "gelt" martini for the chocolate lovers. The menu features "Latkes," the Hanukkah classic potato pancake, matzo ball soup, donuts, and even challah grilled cheese.

The bar hosted a dreidel tournament earlier this week.

The pop-up runs through January 7.