Watch CBS News
Local News

Celebrating Hanukkah at 8 Crazy Nights on Chicago's North Side

By Marissa Perlman

/ CBS Chicago

Celebrating Hanukkah with latkes and matzo ball soup at 8 Crazy Nights
Celebrating Hanukkah with latkes and matzo ball soup at 8 Crazy Nights 03:21

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hanukkah begins Thursday night and there's a Chicago pop-up ready to celebrate. 

Chicago's only Hanukkah pop-up bar 8 Crazy Nights Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville is filled with thousands of blue and white festive decorations. 

"We wanted to do something a little different for the holidays and showcase an under-represented holiday time," Owner Kyle Bagley said. 

The pop-up features themed drinks, including a "gelt" martini for the chocolate lovers. The menu features "Latkes," the Hanukkah classic potato pancake, matzo ball soup, donuts, and even challah grilled cheese. 

The bar hosted a dreidel tournament earlier this week. 

The pop-up runs through January 7.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 8:05 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.