Celebrating Hanukkah at 8 Crazy Nights on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hanukkah begins Thursday night and there's a Chicago pop-up ready to celebrate.
Chicago's only Hanukkah pop-up bar 8 Crazy Nights Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville is filled with thousands of blue and white festive decorations.
"We wanted to do something a little different for the holidays and showcase an under-represented holiday time," Owner Kyle Bagley said.
The pop-up features themed drinks, including a "gelt" martini for the chocolate lovers. The menu features "Latkes," the Hanukkah classic potato pancake, matzo ball soup, donuts, and even challah grilled cheese.
The bar hosted a dreidel tournament earlier this week.
The pop-up runs through January 7.
