Hammond, Indiana public schools ban metal water bottles from classrooms

Public schools in Hammond, Indiana, have banned metal water bottles in the classroom.

School City of Hammond officials said water bottles like the ones made by Yeti or Stanley can potentially be used as weapons. Officials didn't point to a specific incident, and said they are merely banning the bottles as a precaution.

"Unfortunately, these drink containers are blunt objects that can be used as a dangerous weapon. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our scholars, all metal drink containers are banned from all school properties, effective immediately," the district said in a letter to parents on Wednesday.

Students can still use plastic water bottles depending on classroom rules.