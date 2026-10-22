Hammond police officer charged in deadly off-duty DUI crash

A Hammond police officer is now facing felony charges in a deadly DUI crash while he was off duty.

The Lake County, Indiana, Prosecutor's Office said Jose Lopez Alonso is charged with one count of causing a death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of reckless homicide, both felonies.

On Friday, Oct. 17, Indiana State police said a black Chevrolet Silverado struck a Toyota Highlander while driving north on Columbia Avenue in Hammond, Indiana. The Toyota's driver was trying to get onto Columbia Avenue from a nearby parking lot, police said.

The Toyota sustained "catastrophic" damage, and the Chevy spun into the street's southbound lanes, and was then struck by a 2010 Ford SUV. The Toyota crashed into a fence west of the road. The driver died.

Hammond police identified the Chevy's driver as Officer Lopez. Police said he was off duty at the time and taken into custody at the hospital where he was treated after the crash.

Lake County prosecutors announced the charges today. The date of his court appearance was not immediately known.