Hope for Joliet's Haley Mansion to reopen in summer after repairs for fire damage

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A beloved wedding venue in Joliet is rising up from the ashes.

On Friday, Chopper 2 was over the Haley Mansion and spotted construction crews doing work on the roof.

CBS 2 is told restoration of the first floor is nearly complete and the other floors are coming along nicely.

It's come a long way since February when a fire ripped through the mansion and caused more than $1 million in damages.

The property owners hope to have it ready to reopen this summer.