Fire breaks out at Joliet's Patrick C. Haley Mansion

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out at the Haley Mansion, a popular venue for weddings and other events, in Joliet late Wednesday afternoon.

The Joliet Fire Department posted video of the scene on South Center Street on the city's west side which showed heavy smoke coming from the top of the building.

**ACTIVE INCIDENT** STRUCTURE FIRE Crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire in Station 5’s run area. Please avoid the area of Marion St and Raynor Ave. more information to come once made available. Responding Units: Engine 5 Engine 1 Engine 4 Engine 7 Truck 1 Tower 6 Ambulance 5 Ambulance 1 Ambulance 6 Battalion Chief 1 Battalion Chief 2 Chief 221 Ops Chief 223 Training Chief 224 EMS Chief 225 LT of EMS 890 #ThereWhenYouNeedUs #jolietfiredepartment #structurefire Posted by Joliet Fire Department on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Construction of the 8,600-square-foot castle-like structure began in 1891, according to the venue's website.

