Fire breaks out at Joliet's Patrick C. Haley Mansion

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out at the Haley Mansion, a popular venue for weddings and other events, in Joliet late Wednesday afternoon.
The Joliet Fire Department posted video of the scene on South Center Street on the city's west side which showed heavy smoke coming from the top of the building.
Construction of the 8,600-square-foot castle-like structure began in 1891, according to the venue's website.
This is a developing story.
