Hair For You Foundation provides wigs for children with cancer, hosts Family Fun Day Saturday in Lincolnshire

A local suburban woman who beat cancer twice created a foundation to provide wigs to children with the disease, and her organization is hosting a Family Fun Day Saturday.

Rebecca Boumstein was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 16, then relapsed three years later. She lost all her hair twice from chemotherapy, at an age when it's especially important to feel like you fit in with your peers. She knows firsthand how much losing your hair can impact self-esteem.

Her family was fortunate enough to afford wigs, but quickly discovered not everyone can. Wigs can cost thousands of dollars and are often not covered by insurance.

Boumstein founded her charity Hair For You to help children with cancer get the wigs they need to feel more like themselves during treatment.

The foundation is hosting their annual Family Fun Day event in Tamarak Day Camp and Country School in Lincolnshire Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It features a bounce house, chalk station, electric ride-on kids cars, field games, music and entertainment, a petting zoo, pony rides, a raffle and a lot more.

For more information and to RSVP for the event, visit the Hair For You Foundation's website.