Hadiya Pendleton's family throws first pitch at Chicago Cubs game as part of anti-gun violence movement

Hadiya Pendleton's family throws first pitch at Chicago Cubs game as part of anti-gun violence movem

Hadiya Pendleton's family throws first pitch at Chicago Cubs game as part of anti-gun violence movem

Hadiya Pendleton's family throws first pitch at Chicago Cubs game as part of anti-gun violence movem

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wrigley Field traded Cubby blue for orange Sunday evening. It was the culmination of the "Wear Orange Weekend," an anti-gun violence movement spearheaded by the family of Hadiya Pendleton.

The Pendletons threw out the first pitch before the Cubs game Sunday, just days after what would have been Hadiya's 25th birthday.

Hadiya was shot and killed days after performing at President Barack Obama's second inauguration.

Her friends and family chose to celebrate her life by wearing orange -- the color hunters wear to avoid getting shot.

"Wear Orange" has since become a national movement with events all across the country.