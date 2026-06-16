Habitat for Humanity completes 3 new homes on West Side of Chicago

Lots that sat empty for decades on the West Side of Chicago have been filled with single-family homes. The transformation was cause for celebration on Tuesday, at the ribbon cutting for the first three homes in Austin built by Habitat for Humanity.

From the laundry room to the kitchen countertops to the bathroom sinks to the light fixtures, Natalie Randolph's first new house is starting to feel like home, and that is a good feeling.

The house is one of three new builds on Lockwood Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

"This land was all vacant, and it had been vacant for decades," said Jen Parks, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Chicago.

Vacant land acquired by the Cook County Land Bank Authority was sold to the non-profit By The Hand Club For Kids and gifted to Habitat for Humanity Chicago to build homes.

The first three already have been built, and four more are coming to the neighborhood.

"So we have a real opportunity to really expand our impact by investing in these homes in neighborhoods, putting properties back on the tax rolls with homeowners who will have mortgages. They'll have long-term impact to the wider neighborhood," Parks said.

The first three houses were sold to three first-time homebuyers, including Randolph.

"I've been on my own since I've been 23. I've never had a new stove, I've never had a new refrigerator. Everything in there is brand new," Randolph said.

The new homes are almost move-in ready, and it's worth celebrating the milestone with the neighborhood.

"I put my blood, sweat and tears into this house," Randolph said.

Soon, Randolph will have a new home and a solid foundation for the future.

"I'm a good host. I'm going to host everybody. It's going to be my dream and their dream, too," she said.