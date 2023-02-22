Guns N' Roses to play at Wrigley Field for one night in August

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a sinister undertone, to say the least, in the opening lyric of "Welcome to the Jungle" in which Axl Rose proclaimed, "We've got fun and games."

But we all know they've got fun and games for real – baseball games usually – at the Friendly Confines. And this summer, you might be singing both "Take Me out to the Ballgame" and "Take me down to Paradise City," at Wrigley Field, because they'll also have Guns N' Roses for one night only in August.

Axl, Slash, and the rest of the band are hitting the road this year for the first time since 2021. They will appear in Tel Aviv in June and around Europe through June and July – before arriving in North America in August.

The tour will include a stop at Wrigley Field on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. Monday. They go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. March 3.