Gunman fires shot during robbery at Southwest Side Chicago pizzeria
CHICAGO (CBS) – A gunman fires a shot during a during a robbery at a Back of the Yards pizzeria Saturday night.
Chicago police said just before 9 p.m., an unknown man walked inside Naples's Pizza in the 4500 block of South Ashland Avenue and demanded money while armed with a handgun.
The offender then fired a single shot – hitting a wall before taking money from the register. He was last seen fleeing the scene heading northbound on Ashland Avenue, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Area 1 detectives are investigating.
