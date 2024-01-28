Gunman fires shot during robbery at Southwest Side Chicago pizzeria

Shot fired during armed robbery of Back of the Yards pizzeria

CHICAGO (CBS) – A gunman fires a shot during a during a robbery at a Back of the Yards pizzeria Saturday night.

Chicago police said just before 9 p.m., an unknown man walked inside Naples's Pizza in the 4500 block of South Ashland Avenue and demanded money while armed with a handgun.

The offender then fired a single shot – hitting a wall before taking money from the register. He was last seen fleeing the scene heading northbound on Ashland Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.