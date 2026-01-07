Gun violence prevention leaders joining advocates in Chicago to push for Responsibility in Firearm Legislation Act

National leaders fighting for gun violence prevention will join advocates in Chicago to push for a first-of-its-kind law, making gun manufacturers pay for violence incurred by their weapons.

Illinois lawmakers, trauma doctors, faith leaders and law enforcement will meet at St. Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood at 9 a.m. to push for the Responsibility in Firearm Legislation (RIFL) Act.

The RIFL Act was introduced in the Illinois House last February. While it didn't get called for a vote last session, the RIFL Act gained support over the past year.

The legislation would license firearm manufacturers in Illinois and require them to pay into a victim fund. Money would be available for people hurt by guns and their families, covering medical bills, lost wages, funeral costs, and more.

Advocates estimate firearm injuries cost $18 billion to $20 billion a year in Illinois alone.

Opponents, including the National Rifle Association, call the RIFL Act unconstitutional. They say it is not fair to force the industry to "pre-confess" to crimes.

RIFL Act creators hope their bill passes in Illinois and becomes a model for the rest of the U.S.

Leaders are expected to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Leaders will be joined by David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland, Florida mass shooting in 2018, as well as Illinois trauma doctors who see the devastation of gun violence daily.