Gun violence prevention advocates: "it's important to tell the stories" of survivors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In our coverage of the Highland Park parade shooting, we as a newsroom are also very aware that Chicago's gun violence, including mass shootings - often in underserved communities - continues.

While the media attention in both cases can differ, one thing should not, according to the Community Justice Action Fund, a national gun violence prevention organization working directly with victims.

"I think it's important to tell the stories of those who are being impacted; and ensure that the voices that lead the charge of what needs to be done, and how change can be achieved, is put in the hands of survivors, and those who have been impacted," said executive director Greg Jackson.

Jackson said it's critical to hear and share the voices of all gun violence survivors.

"We just saw yesterday Congresswoman Gabby Giffords receive the Medal of Freedom as a survivor of gun violence, for her courage to speak up about this issue and prioritize it. But I will tell you there's Gabby Giffords all throughout Chicago; that are there, that are fighting, that have survived, that are courageous, that are helping their community. But their voices are not being heard and elevated, and we need to do that," he said. "Then, one, we'll start to see real change; and, two, we'll start to see what's really happening in our communities, beyond this kind of glazed-over perspective that we're seeing in the media."

The Community Justice Action Fund calls gun violence here and across the country a public health crisis. It applauds the new federal gun legislation, but is asking local and state leaders to do more.