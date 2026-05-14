Teen arrested after gun brought into South Side high school

A teen was arrested after a gun was found at a high school on Chicago's South Side on Thursday.

Chicago police said security staff recovered the gun from a 17-year-old boy in the 8500 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 8:40 a.m.

Perspectives Charter School confirmed the gun was discovered at the entrance of the campus, according to a message sent to parents. School officials said the gun was "immediately confiscated."

Police said the teen was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

The school was placed on a hard lockdown and then later a soft lockdown amid the investigation.