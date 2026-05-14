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Teen arrested after gun brought into South Side high school

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A teen was arrested after a gun was found at a high school on Chicago's South Side on Thursday. 

Chicago police said security staff recovered the gun from a 17-year-old boy in the 8500 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 8:40 a.m.

Perspectives Charter School confirmed the gun was discovered at the entrance of the campus, according to a message sent to parents. School officials said the gun was "immediately confiscated."  

Police said the teen was taken into custody, and charges are pending. 

The school was placed on a hard lockdown and then later a soft lockdown amid the investigation. 

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