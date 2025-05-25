Watch CBS News
Group protests in Chicago on 5th anniversary of murder of George Floyd

By CBS Chicago Team

Protesters mark George Floyd murder anniversary by opposing Trump executive order
On the five-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, demonstrators gathered at Chicago's Federal Plaza on Sunday as part of a national day of protest.

Led by the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, those in attendance condemned an executive order issued by President Trump last month.

Executive Order 14288 is titled, "Strengthen and Unleashing America's Law Enforcement to Pursue Criminals and Protect Innocent Citizens." The group that organized the protest said charged that the order serves to "further unleash the police on the people by eliminating federal consent decrees, sharing more military resources with local police, and not pursuing equity policies."

The group is calling for community control of police and justice for victims of police brutality.

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

