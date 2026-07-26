Police warn of group beating, robbing people in Chicago's South Loop

Chicago police on Sunday issued a community alert after two violent robberies in the South Loop area this weekend.

In each incident, a group of robbers has surrounded victims before beating and kicking them. The victims' cellphones and jewelry have been taken by force.

The first incident happened at 7:58 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, alongside Grant Park. The second happened between 1 a.m. and 1:16 a.m. Sunday just to the south and west in the first block of East Roosevelt Road.

Police said 10 to 16 males have been involved in each robbery, and they appear to range in age from 14 to 19.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Belmont Area detectives at (312) 744-8263, or to or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use Reference # P26-3-024.