Celebrating Groundhog Day in Woodstock; Willie predicts six more weeks of winter

By Jackie Kostek

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Woodstock Willie saw his shadow Thursday morning, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Woodstock's Groundhog Day celebration kicked off Thursday morning. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported live from the big event. 

There's a big celebration for Groundhog Day getting underway in northwest suburban Woodstock. This is the site from the iconic movie Groundhog Day with Bill Murray, which came out 30 years ago.

Danny Rubin, the original writer of the famous movie, will be at the ceremony. 

National and international visitors are watching in Woodstock. Some guests came all the way from Spain to celebrate Groundhog Day in Woodstock. 

Jackie Kostek
First published on February 2, 2023 / 4:59 AM

