Groundbreaking ceremony being held for Woodlawn Central development

A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a project that will bring new opportunities to the Woodlawn community.

The Apostolic Church of God, elected officials, and the community are celebrating the Woodlawn Central development, steps away from the Obama Presidential Center.

The 8.5-acre, mixed-use district project is said to bring opportunities in housing, business, and culture to the South Side.

Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson, and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle are expected to speak at the event.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. in the Metra Lot of the Apostolic Church of God at 6320 block of S. Dorchester Ave.