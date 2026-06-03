Groundbreaking on $7 billion "1901 Project" near United Center

A $7 billion project is breaking ground at the United Center on Wednesday.

The "1901 Project" will transform more than 55 acres surrounding the West Side arena into shops, a music hall, public parking, and a hotel.

Developers estimate the project will create 63,000 construction jobs and 12,000 permanent positions.

The project will be built in phases, with the final one expected to be completed in 2040.

The groundbreaking starts at 1 p.m. with speakers including Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle.