Mayor Johnson, developers to break ground on new affordable housing project in Chicago's Loop

Chicago is taking a big step in rebuilding the Loop's vacant Financial District to become more residential-friendly.

Officials will break ground on Thursday on the historic Rector Building, which will become the city's first office-to-residential conversion project.

The Rector is one of four buildings slated for a full makeover.

Mayor Johnson and the developers selected for the project will break ground at 79 W. Monroe St. and share more on what they're calling the "LaSalle Street Revitalization Initiative."

The project will add 117 new apartments to the Loop, with 35% of the units being affordable housing—part of a national movement to repurpose vacant office space in a post-COVID era.

To make the LaSalle Street corridor feel more like a neighborhood, the city plans to build 1,400 apartments in the coming years, all of them mixed-income housing.

Three hundred of those will be affordable housing for residents who make 60% of the median income in this neighborhood.

The Rector Building project received $28 million in tax increment financing from the City Council last year. The building was also recently granted landmark status, which the city says will help protect it during the project.

Johnson will join those developers at the site at 10 a.m. to share more about the next steps.