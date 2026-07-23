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Griffin Museum of Science and Industry decks the halls for Christmas in July

By Felicity Abbott

/ CBS Chicago

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Christmas came early this year for Chicago's Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. 

From Thursday to Sunday, the museum will deck its halls and host a variety of holiday activities. Visitors can take holiday photos, watch a liquid nitrogen live science show, buy holiday cookies or browse Christmas ornaments in the gift shop.

The museum's rotunda will also give a sneak peek at what this year's Christmas exhibit ahead of its Nov. 7 opening. 

To top off the holiday cheer, an early sale will take place for customers to get discounted tickets to their holiday celebrations in December. 

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