Griffin Museum of Science and Industry decks the halls for Christmas in July

Christmas came early this year for Chicago's Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

From Thursday to Sunday, the museum will deck its halls and host a variety of holiday activities. Visitors can take holiday photos, watch a liquid nitrogen live science show, buy holiday cookies or browse Christmas ornaments in the gift shop.

The museum's rotunda will also give a sneak peek at what this year's Christmas exhibit ahead of its Nov. 7 opening.

To top off the holiday cheer, an early sale will take place for customers to get discounted tickets to their holiday celebrations in December.