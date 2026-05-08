1 killed, 2 wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting, fire officials say

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

A Fire Department spokesperson confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene after a shooting in the 300 block of West 75th Street.

Paramedics took another victim to the hospital, and another victim drove themselves to the hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.

Police did not immediately provide further information on the shooting.