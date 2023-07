The Great American Dog Show comes to Chicago in August

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It may not be as popular as the Taylor Swift tour, but for dog lovers, it's up there!

Tickets are now on sale for the Great American Dog Show.

The competition for "Best in Show" happens on August 26th at the Arie Crown Theater.

CBS 2 is a proud media sponsor of the Great American Dog Show and Challenge Cup.

