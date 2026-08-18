Grand opening of new Barnes and Noble store in the Loop happening Wednesday

A grand opening is set for the new Barnes and Noble bookstore in the Loop.

It's opening at the corner of State and Randolph, inside the former home of Old Navy.

The new Chicago flagship store will feature three floors of books, music and gifts.

Wednesday's opening features a 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting followed by several author book signings throughout the day.

The Location in Oak Park celebrated its grand opening last month. That location and the one in Hyde Park include a café.